Rhyno Reveals Scrapped WWE Plan to Be Edge and Christian’s Little Brother

Rhyno’s early days in WWE nearly looked very different, according to the man himself. During a recent appearance on “The False Finish,” the former ECW Champion revealed that WWE originally pitched a rather unconventional idea for his character — one that would have placed him in a surprising family dynamic with two of the company's rising stars at the time.

“They wanted to dye my hair and have me as their little brother,” Rhyno revealed, referring to a proposed storyline that would have seen him aligned with Edge and Christian Cage as their younger sibling. While the concept might have added a new layer to the popular tag team, it was not well received — even by those involved.

“Adam and Jey both went to them [WWE management] and said, ‘Listen, the fans are going to sh*t all over this,’” Rhyno continued, crediting both Edge (Adam Copeland) and Christian (Jay Reso) for putting a stop to the creative direction before it could take hold. Although WWE recognized the potential benefit of adding Rhyno to the duo as an enforcer-type figure, the “little brother” angle never got off the ground.

Rhyno also discussed how his ring name came to be, revealing that WWE initially sought something different and more distinctive for branding. “Then they’re (WWE) was like, ‘Well, we need a different name.’” He added that a veteran backstage had a unique solution: “Legend actually said, ‘Like Chyna, they put a Y. Why don’t they change it to a Y?’ so I suggested that.”

In the end, Rhyno debuted under his now-iconic name and went on to make an impact in WWE, ECW, and TNA.