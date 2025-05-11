WWE Issues Statement on the Passing of ECW Legend Sabu

WWE issued the following on the passing of ECW icon Sabu, who tragically died at the age of 60. A legendary figure in hardcore wrestling, Sabu's influence on the industry remains unmatched, and his legacy lives on through the unforgettable moments he created across ECW, WWE, and beyond.

WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away.

The nephew of WWE Hall of Famer, The Sheik, Sabu became a national star as part of ECW, where he was a pioneer of hardcore wrestling, leaping from chairs and driving his opponents through tables and even barbed wire.

Many of ECW’s greatest matches featured Sabu doing battle with the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam and Mick Foley, as well as The Sandman and his greatest rival, Tazz.

In 2006, Sabu signed with WWE as part of WWE’s revival of the ECW brand. Finally unleashed on WWE, Sabu competed in marquee contests with Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship and John Cena for the WWE Championship.

One of his greatest accomplishments came when he and fellow ECW Originals, The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer and Van Dam were victorious at WrestleMania 23 in Sabu’s native Detroit in front of over 80,000 fans.

Sabu left WWE soon after in 2007 and continued to travel the world as sports-entertainment’s human highlight reel.

WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans.