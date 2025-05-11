Taz Shares Emotional Tribute Video Honoring Late Rival Sabu

Taz shared an emotional video message in memory of his longtime friend and rival, Sabu, following the ECW legend’s passing. In the heartfelt post, Taz admitted he was struggling to find the right words, saying, “Sorry, my words are a little frazzled in this vid, I am trying to speak from my heart…I dunno what else to say. #RIPSabu”

Taz and Sabu’s storied rivalry helped define the legacy of Extreme Championship Wrestling in the 1990s. Their brutal clashes, including their iconic showdown at ECW’s Barely Legal pay-per-view, were pivotal moments in the promotion’s rise. Despite the intensity of their in-ring feud, there was a deep mutual respect between the two that endured for decades.

Their rivalry was not only legendary but symbolic of ECW’s rebellious, hard-hitting spirit—a legacy both men helped build and one that fans will never forget.