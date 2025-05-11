ECW Legend Sabu Passes Away

PWInsider is reporting the heartbreaking news that former ECW World Champion Sabu, widely regarded as one of the most dynamic and revolutionary performers in professional wrestling history, has passed away. Sabu, born Terry Brunk, was 60 years old.

We are currently working to gather additional details surrounding his passing.

Sabu had just competed in what would be his final match over WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, where he defeated Joey Janela. He also appeared last weekend at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention held at the 2300 Arena—widely known as the ECW Arena—which now appears to have been his final public appearance.

Our deepest condolences go out to Sabu’s family, friends, and fans around the world during this incredibly difficult time.

He was an outlaw and a gamechanger.



He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come.



His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten.



Rest in Peace, and...



Long Live SABU ☝️ pic.twitter.com/xSQuNwo1n1 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 11, 2025

