ECW Legend Sabu Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 11, 2025
ECW Legend Sabu Passes Away

PWInsider is reporting the heartbreaking news that former ECW World Champion Sabu, widely regarded as one of the most dynamic and revolutionary performers in professional wrestling history, has passed away. Sabu, born Terry Brunk, was 60 years old.

We are currently working to gather additional details surrounding his passing.

Sabu had just competed in what would be his final match over WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, where he defeated Joey Janela. He also appeared last weekend at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention held at the 2300 Arena—widely known as the ECW Arena—which now appears to have been his final public appearance.

Our deepest condolences go out to Sabu’s family, friends, and fans around the world during this incredibly difficult time.

