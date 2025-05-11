Triple H Confirms McIntyre “Totally Fine” After Scary Backlash Moment

Drew McIntyre appears to have avoided serious injury following a frightening moment during his United States Championship match at WWE Backlash. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the situation during the post-show press conference, offering a reassuring update on McIntyre’s condition.

According to Levesque, McIntyre is “a little banged up” but otherwise doing fine. The concerning moment came during the chaotic Fatal Four-Way match when Damian Priest delivered a brutal South of Heaven chokeslam to McIntyre off a platform and through tables. However, it was reported that McIntyre’s head missed one of the tables, instead hitting the exposed concrete floor.

PWInsider.com initially reported that McIntyre was undergoing evaluation by WWE’s medical team immediately after the match, while Bryan Alvarez later noted that a concussion test was being conducted. Based on Levesque’s comments, any potential injury does not appear to be serious.

The high-risk spot sidelined both Priest and McIntyre temporarily, leaving Jacob Fatu to capitalize after interference from Solo Sikoa and the surprise debut of Jeff Cobb. Fatu retained his United States Championship by pinning LA Knight in the end. With this update, fans can breathe a sigh of relief regarding the health of the Scottish Warrior.