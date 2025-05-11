Report: John Cena's Final WWE Match Could Happen in December at TD Garden

John Cena's potential farewell from in-ring competition is beginning to take shape, with new details reportedly emerging regarding when and where his final WWE match could take place. While it has long been expected that 2025 would mark the end of the 16-time World Champion’s in-ring career, specifics have remained elusive—until now.

The update comes from Boston news outlet WCVB, which aired a segment on April 24 as part of its “Chronicle” series highlighting New England’s impact on professional wrestling. In that broadcast, John Cena Sr. reportedly revealed that his son’s final WWE match is currently being planned for December 2025 at TD Garden in Boston.

“The word is his last match will be in December at the TD Garden,” Cena Sr. reportedly said during the feature. That statement, though made weeks earlier, gained renewed attention across social media on May 10, the same night Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash.

Although WWE has yet to officially confirm any such plans, the TD Garden—a major venue in Cena’s home region of Massachusetts—would be a fitting backdrop for what could be a historic and emotional farewell. At this time, it is not yet known whether the bout would headline a Premium Live Event, a major televised Raw or SmackDown, or a Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

Regardless of the platform, the prospect of Cena’s final match taking place in Boston adds a sentimental layer to what is already shaping up to be a monumental moment in WWE history.