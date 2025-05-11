Becky Lynch Reveals WrestleMania Return Was Delayed by Health Setback

Becky Lynch has opened up about the road back to WWE following her powerful return at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, revealing that her comeback was originally slated for an earlier date. In an interview with Variety, “The Man” detailed how a surprise health issue shifted her plans.

Lynch stepped away from the ring in May 2024 after losing the WWE Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan. Her departure, which coincided with the end of her contract, was only meant to be a brief pause. “I took what I thought was going to be three months off during the summer, when my contract came up… ‘Okay, seems like a good time to take a little break, get some stuff done,’” she explained. During that time, Lynch was also involved in filming projects, including roles in Star Trek and a Happy Gilmore-related production.

As the Royal Rumble in January 2025 approached, conversations began about bringing her back into the fold. “There was talk [of a return] around Rumble time,” Lynch revealed. “But then at the last minute, I got a skin condition.”

That unexpected complication delayed her in-ring comeback, but ultimately set the stage for her WrestleMania moment. “The next big event was WrestleMania, so it seemed to make sense, especially if I could take Bayley out of the mix and ruin her dreams. It felt doubly brilliant,” Lynch said, reflecting on her eventual return.