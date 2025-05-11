×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Becky Lynch Reveals WrestleMania Return Was Delayed by Health Setback

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 11, 2025
Becky Lynch Reveals WrestleMania Return Was Delayed by Health Setback

Becky Lynch has opened up about the road back to WWE following her powerful return at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, revealing that her comeback was originally slated for an earlier date. In an interview with Variety, “The Man” detailed how a surprise health issue shifted her plans.

Lynch stepped away from the ring in May 2024 after losing the WWE Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan. Her departure, which coincided with the end of her contract, was only meant to be a brief pause. “I took what I thought was going to be three months off during the summer, when my contract came up… ‘Okay, seems like a good time to take a little break, get some stuff done,’” she explained. During that time, Lynch was also involved in filming projects, including roles in Star Trek and a Happy Gilmore-related production.

As the Royal Rumble in January 2025 approached, conversations began about bringing her back into the fold. “There was talk [of a return] around Rumble time,” Lynch revealed. “But then at the last minute, I got a skin condition.”

That unexpected complication delayed her in-ring comeback, but ultimately set the stage for her WrestleMania moment. “The next big event was WrestleMania, so it seemed to make sense, especially if I could take Bayley out of the mix and ruin her dreams. It felt doubly brilliant,” Lynch said, reflecting on her eventual return.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy