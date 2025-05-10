UPDATED: Drew McIntyre Possibly Injured During WWE Backlash

Drew McIntyre may have sustained an injury during the opening match of WWE Backlash.

The Scottish Warrior competed in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way for the United States Championship, ultimately won by Jacob Fatu after an assist from a debuting Jeff Cobb. The brutal contest escalated when McIntyre and Damian Priest brawled out of the ring and into the equipment area. There, Priest delivered a devastating South of Heaven Choke Slam that sent McIntyre crashing through two tables.

The impact of the landing appeared to go wrong, as McIntyre partially missed the table and hit the floor, striking the back of his head. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, McIntyre was checked by WWE’s medical team backstage following the incident.

He was seen holding the back of his head in discomfort immediately after the fall, though no further update on his condition has been released at this time.

We extend our well wishes to Drew McIntyre as he undergoes evaluation, and we will provide updates as soon as more details become available.

UPDATE