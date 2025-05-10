×
UPDATED: Drew McIntyre Possibly Injured During WWE Backlash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
Drew McIntyre may have sustained an injury during the opening match of WWE Backlash.

The Scottish Warrior competed in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way for the United States Championship, ultimately won by Jacob Fatu after an assist from a debuting Jeff Cobb. The brutal contest escalated when McIntyre and Damian Priest brawled out of the ring and into the equipment area. There, Priest delivered a devastating South of Heaven Choke Slam that sent McIntyre crashing through two tables.

The impact of the landing appeared to go wrong, as McIntyre partially missed the table and hit the floor, striking the back of his head. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, McIntyre was checked by WWE’s medical team backstage following the incident.

He was seen holding the back of his head in discomfort immediately after the fall, though no further update on his condition has been released at this time.

We extend our well wishes to Drew McIntyre as he undergoes evaluation, and we will provide updates as soon as more details become available.

UPDATE

Triple H Confirms McIntyre “Totally Fine” After Scary Backlash Moment

Drew McIntyre appears to have avoided serious injury following a frightening moment during his United States Championship match at WWE Backl…

— Ben Kerin May 11, 2025 11:56AM

