John Cena Retains Undisputed WWE Championship Against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
John Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in a chaotic and hard-fought battle against Randy Orton that saw multiple referee bumps, table destruction, and a surprise appearance from R-Truth.

The action swung back and forth with each man countering the other's signature moves. Orton survived several Attitude Adjustments, while Cena escaped multiple RKOs. Tempers flared as Cena accidentally took out referee Chad Patton, and a second official was also knocked down amid the madness.

Orton slammed Cena through two tables and looked poised to win after another RKO, but with no referee to count, the match continued. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and his crew tried to restore order but were dropped with RKOs. R-Truth intervened, only to meet the same fate.

As Orton taunted Truth, Cena struck with the championship belt. A delayed count from a third official sealed it, and Cena retained the title.

⚡ Events

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

