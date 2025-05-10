×
Gunther Defeats Pat McAfee via Submission at WWE Backlash 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
Gunther made a dominant in-ring return with a submission victory over Pat McAfee in a match that mixed brutality with showmanship.

Michael Cole openly declared his bias at the start, supporting his commentary partner as McAfee faced a massive challenge in the form of the former Intercontinental Champion. Wearing jeans and cross-trainers, McAfee rallied the crowd with "You tapped out" chants before being overwhelmed by Gunther’s signature chops and offense.

Despite some spirited resistance, including springboard strikes and stiff kicks, McAfee struggled to match Gunther’s power. The Austrian powerhouse repeatedly taunted both McAfee and Cole, refusing to go for the pin and instead opting to punish his opponent with strikes and submission holds.

Late in the match, Cole intervened to help McAfee escape a suplex, prompting Gunther to drag the commentator into the ring. McAfee briefly locked in a sleeper, but Gunther powered out, applied a body-scissored choke, and put McAfee to sleep for the win.

