Dominik Mysterio Retains Intercontinental Title After Masked Interference at WWE Backlash 2025

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio successfully retained the Intercontinental Championship in a fast-paced clash against Penta that saw both men deliver high-impact offense and near-falls throughout.

Penta nearly scored the win after a Backstabber and later a crucifix bomb, while Dominik countered with a suicide dive-DDT and a Liv Morgan-inspired ObLIVion. The challenger rocked the champion with a Mexican Destroyer on the apron, but outside interference shifted the momentum.

Carlito, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh hit ringside, leading to chaos and a crucial distraction. A masked El Grande Americano—strongly suggested to be Chad Gable—headbutted Penta, allowing Dominik to hit the Frog Splash and retain his title.