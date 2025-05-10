×
Dominik Mysterio Retains Intercontinental Title After Masked Interference at WWE Backlash 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio successfully retained the Intercontinental Championship in a fast-paced clash against Penta that saw both men deliver high-impact offense and near-falls throughout.

Penta nearly scored the win after a Backstabber and later a crucifix bomb, while Dominik countered with a suicide dive-DDT and a Liv Morgan-inspired ObLIVion. The challenger rocked the champion with a Mexican Destroyer on the apron, but outside interference shifted the momentum.

Carlito, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh hit ringside, leading to chaos and a crucial distraction. A masked El Grande Americano—strongly suggested to be Chad Gable—headbutted Penta, allowing Dominik to hit the Frog Splash and retain his title.

WWE Backlash 2025

May 10, 2025 at

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Hashtag: #backlash
