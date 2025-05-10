Lyra Valkyria Retains Women’s Intercontinental Title at WWE Backlash 2025

Lyra Valkyria retained the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a heated battle against Becky Lynch that ended in chaos.
The match began with Lynch grounding the champion, but Valkyria fought back with submission holds and aerial offense. The action escalated as both women exchanged big moves and near-falls, including Valkyria surviving two Manhandle Slams.
Lynch attempted to use a steel chair and exposed the turnbuckle behind the referee’s back, but even that was not enough. After a flurry of reversals, Valkyria caught Lynch with a surprise roll-up to secure the win.
Post-match, a furious Lynch snapped and locked Valkyria in the Dis-Arm-Her. WWE officials, referees, and Adam Pearce stormed the ring to pull her off the champion.
Lyra Valkyria rolls up Becky Lynch and successfully retains the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.— PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) May 11, 2025
A great match, but an amazing showing of heart and grit from Valkyria. A very bright future for her in WWE. 👏 #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bXmx9dNZcW
WWE Backlash 2025
May 10, 2025 at
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Hashtag: #backlash
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
May. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 13th 2025
Leave a Comment ()