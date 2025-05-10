×
Lyra Valkyria Retains Women’s Intercontinental Title at WWE Backlash 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
Lyra Valkyria Retains Women’s Intercontinental Title at WWE Backlash 2025

Lyra Valkyria retained the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a heated battle against Becky Lynch that ended in chaos.

The match began with Lynch grounding the champion, but Valkyria fought back with submission holds and aerial offense. The action escalated as both women exchanged big moves and near-falls, including Valkyria surviving two Manhandle Slams.

Lynch attempted to use a steel chair and exposed the turnbuckle behind the referee’s back, but even that was not enough. After a flurry of reversals, Valkyria caught Lynch with a surprise roll-up to secure the win.

Post-match, a furious Lynch snapped and locked Valkyria in the Dis-Arm-Her. WWE officials, referees, and Adam Pearce stormed the ring to pull her off the champion.

WWE Backlash 2025

May 10, 2025 at

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Hashtag: #backlash
