Jacob Fatu Retains WWE U.S. Championship in Chaotic Four-Way Brawl at WWE Backlash 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
Jacob Fatu Retains WWE U.S. Championship in Chaotic Four-Way Brawl at WWE Backlash 2025

Jacob Fatu successfully retained the United States Championship in a chaotic four-way match against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre — a bout that saw nonstop action, broken alliances, and a shocking debut.

The match opened at a furious pace, with early brawling outside the ring and fast-paced exchanges inside. All four men had moments of control, including a dominant stretch by Priest and a high-impact sequence where each star landed signature moves, leaving the field wiped out with no clear advantage.

As the action spilled into the crowd, Priest brutally chokeslammed McIntyre through a table in the production area. Back at ringside, Knight had Fatu laid out on the announce table, but Solo Sikoa intervened. Knight turned to confront him, only to be blindsided by a mysterious black-clad man — revealed to be Jeff Cobb making his WWE debut.

Cobb destroyed Knight and tossed him into the ring, where Fatu hit a moonsault to secure the pinfall. After the match, Fatu stared down Sikoa and Cobb, hinting at a powerful new alliance.

WWE Backlash 2025

May 10, 2025 at

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Hashtag: #backlash
WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

