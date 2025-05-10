×
Possible Location Revealed for July 12 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
WWE is reportedly gearing up for a high-stakes battle on July 12th, as the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about shows of the summer. Not only is the location potentially set, but the night may also mark a historic farewell.

According to insider Andrew Baydala, WWE is targeting Atlanta, Georgia as the host city for the July 12th Saturday Night’s Main Event. An official confirmation has yet to be made, but the show is expected to feature a blockbuster card headlined by a marquee matchup.

Adding to the intrigue, the event will go head-to-head with AEW’s All In: Texas, which airs live from Globe Life Field in Arlington at the exact same time—8 PM ET. This sets up a rare and direct clash between the two major promotions in prime time.

Fueling further speculation is the looming retirement of Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed he will have one final match this summer, and the timing of this Saturday Night’s Main Event lines up perfectly for a potential last ride.

