WNS Hosting WWE Backlash 2025 Discord Chat for Live Discussion Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
WNS has officially launched a dedicated WWE Backlash: St. Louis live discussion channel on its community Discord server, offering wrestling fans a chance to connect and engage in real-time conversation during tonight’s premium live event.

The event, which emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will feature a stacked card including John Cena vs. Randy Orton, Pat McAfee vs. GUNTHER, and several championship matches. Fans are encouraged to join the server ahead of the broadcast to participate in live match discussions, predictions, and post-show reactions!

Join the conversation tonight by accessing the official Discord server at the following link:
👉 https://discord.gg/GTUc4db

WWE Backlash 2025

May 10, 2025 at

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Hashtag: #backlash
