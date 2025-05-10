WWE Backlash: Latest Backstage News, Rumors, and Surprises

WWE Backlash is locked and loaded, and tonight, the action explodes live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. As the WWE Universe gears up for one of the most talked-about premium live events of the spring, some sizzling last-minute scoops and behind-the-scenes buzz have made their way out of Gorilla Position.

Word backstage is that Jeff Cobb might just be making waves tonight. As of Friday, the powerhouse from NJPW was on the internal run sheet, and there were creative whispers about possibly folding him into a storyline orbiting The Bloodline. Whether that still stands or has evolved into something else entirely is anyone’s guess—but the idea of Cobb mixing it up in WWE rings has everyone buzzing.

On the championship front, John Cena’s reign looks to be far from over. While fans are split on whether Cena will leave Orton’s hometown with the gold via pinfall, count-out, or disqualification, internal talk suggests the champ is marching into the summer with his title intact. The stakes? Monumental. The crowd? Predictably divided. The drama? Absolutely guaranteed.

Meanwhile, fans hoping to see Cathy Kelley on the broadcast tonight will have to wait another time. Kelley herself has confirmed she will not be part of the Backlash festivities. Instead, the booth will be a high-powered duo of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, filling in while Pat McAfee laces up his boots to go toe-to-toe with GUNTHER in a can’t-miss matchup.

And for the stat junkies out there—some fun facts to chew on before the bell rings. Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest will officially become the only WWE Superstars to compete on every premium live event so far in 2025. But when it comes to wins? LA Knight is on fire. “The Mega Star” leads the company with 12 televised victories out of 21 matches across TV and PLE appearances. No one’s been more active—or more successful—in the ring this year.

Backlash is shaping up to be anything but predictable.