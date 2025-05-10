×
WWE Backlash: St. Louis – Full Match Order Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
WWE Backlash: St. Louis – Full Match Order Revealed

WWE is back in “The Gateway to The West” tonight with another major premium live event set to emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The festivities begin at 5/4c with the ‘Countdown to WWE Backlash: St. Louis’ pre-show, leading into the main card which goes live at 7/6c. Fans in the United States can stream the show on Peacock, while international viewers can catch the action on Netflix.

With anticipation building, the official match lineup for tonight’s Backlash event has been revealed. According to WWE’s internal run sheet, here is the scheduled order of bouts for the evening:

  • Opening Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta — WWE Intercontinental Championship

  • Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest — WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way

  • Pat McAfee vs. GUNTHER — Grudge Match

  • Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch — WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

  • Main Event: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton — Undisputed WWE Championship: ONE LAST TIME

WWE Backlash 2025

May 10, 2025 at

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Hashtag: #backlash
