John Cena Sr. Confident Son Will Defeat Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

John Cena Sr. is showing full support for his son ahead of what could be the final chapter in one of WWE’s most storied rivalries. As John Cena prepares to face Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, his father is placing his bets firmly on the 16-time World Champion.

Cena Sr. took to social media to reflect on the legacy between the two legends while making his prediction for the outcome.

“Backlash, or will the real champ destroy the legend killer?? Orton/Cena goes way back. I can still feel that kick in the head from Orton,” he wrote, referencing a brutal moment in their 2007 feud that helped solidify their bitter on-screen history.

Even with Randy Orton carrying strong momentum into the match, Cena Sr. made it clear he believes his son has what it takes to close this chapter on top. With years of history, championships, and personal animosity behind them, tonight’s encounter promises to be a fitting final battle.