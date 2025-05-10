×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena Sr. Confident Son Will Defeat Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
John Cena Sr. Confident Son Will Defeat Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

John Cena Sr. is showing full support for his son ahead of what could be the final chapter in one of WWE’s most storied rivalries. As John Cena prepares to face Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, his father is placing his bets firmly on the 16-time World Champion.

Cena Sr. took to social media to reflect on the legacy between the two legends while making his prediction for the outcome.

“Backlash, or will the real champ destroy the legend killer?? Orton/Cena goes way back. I can still feel that kick in the head from Orton,” he wrote, referencing a brutal moment in their 2007 feud that helped solidify their bitter on-screen history.

Even with Randy Orton carrying strong momentum into the match, Cena Sr. made it clear he believes his son has what it takes to close this chapter on top. With years of history, championships, and personal animosity behind them, tonight’s encounter promises to be a fitting final battle.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Backlash 2025

May 10, 2025 at

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Hashtag: #backlash
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy