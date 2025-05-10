Damian Priest to Be Honored with Bronx Walk of Fame Induction

WWE Superstar Damian Priest is receiving a hometown honor, as The Bronx Tourism Council has officially announced that he will be inducted onto the prestigious Bronx Walk of Fame later this month.

The recognition was also mentioned during the broadcast of last night’s WWE SmackDown, highlighting Priest’s deep roots in the community and his rise to global prominence in sports entertainment.

In a full statement, The Bronx Tourism Council celebrated his achievements:

“Welcome to The Bronx Walk of Fame, Damian Priest! Priest is a WWE Superstar and world-class performer and athlete. He trained at his father’s martial arts schools in The Bronx and has since become a WWE World Heavyweight Champion, amongst other titles. Priest has had several iconic moments in the ring – including participating in a match against Grammy-winning artist, Bad Bunny. We are looking forward to revealing Priest’s sign on The Bronx Walk of Fame later this month. Check out his full profile on our new Bronx Walk of Fame app, Bronx WOF, which you can download on the App Store or on Google Play (swipe for a preview!).”

This marks a major milestone for Priest, who grew up in The Bronx and trained locally before breaking through as a champion and marquee attraction in WWE.

Later tonight, Priest will be in action at WWE Backlash 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri. He is scheduled to compete in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE United States Championship, facing titleholder Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre.