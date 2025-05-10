How to Watch WWE Backlash 2025 Live: Full Streaming Guide and Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 takes place tonight, Saturday, May 10, 2025, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. As the first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 41, Backlash will set the tone for WWE’s summer season. For those eager to tune in, here is everything you need to know about watching the event across different regions.
In the United States, WWE Backlash 2025 will stream exclusively on Peacock. Subscribers to either the Premium or Premium Plus tiers can catch the action live starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Note that even on the ad-free Premium Plus plan, commercials may still appear during live WWE broadcasts.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can stream WWE Backlash 2025 live via Netflix. A standard Netflix subscription, beginning at £4.99 per month, is required to access the event.
Australian fans will be able to watch WWE Backlash 2025 live on Netflix. The broadcast begins in the early hours of Sunday, May 11, 2025. A regular Netflix subscription is necessary for access.
In European countries such as Germany, France, and Spain, WWE Backlash 2025 will stream live on Netflix. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. CET on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Fans will need a standard Netflix subscription to view the event.
Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton
Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch
United States Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta
Singles Match: Gunther vs. Pat McAfee
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
May. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 13th 2025
Leave a Comment ()