How to Watch WWE Backlash 2025 Live: Full Streaming Guide and Match Card

WWE Backlash 2025 takes place tonight, Saturday, May 10, 2025, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. As the first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 41, Backlash will set the tone for WWE’s summer season. For those eager to tune in, here is everything you need to know about watching the event across different regions.

How to Watch WWE Backlash 2025 Live in the United States

In the United States, WWE Backlash 2025 will stream exclusively on Peacock. Subscribers to either the Premium or Premium Plus tiers can catch the action live starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Note that even on the ad-free Premium Plus plan, commercials may still appear during live WWE broadcasts.

How to Watch WWE Backlash 2025 Live in the United Kingdom

Viewers in the United Kingdom can stream WWE Backlash 2025 live via Netflix. A standard Netflix subscription, beginning at £4.99 per month, is required to access the event.

How to Watch WWE Backlash 2025 Live in Australia

Australian fans will be able to watch WWE Backlash 2025 live on Netflix. The broadcast begins in the early hours of Sunday, May 11, 2025. A regular Netflix subscription is necessary for access.

How to Watch WWE Backlash 2025 Live in Europe

In European countries such as Germany, France, and Spain, WWE Backlash 2025 will stream live on Netflix. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. CET on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Fans will need a standard Netflix subscription to view the event.

WWE Backlash 2025 Match Card