Matt Cardona Shocked by Recent WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
The latest wave of WWE releases has sparked a mix of confusion and criticism across the wrestling world, with one surprising name standing out — Braun Strowman. Known as “The Monster Among Men,” Strowman was among the high-profile talent let go by WWE last week, a decision that left many scratching their heads, including Matt Cardona.

Speaking during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the self-proclaimed Death Match King expressed his disbelief at Strowman’s departure, calling him a model professional wrestler who still had plenty to offer.

“That’s something I just don’t see. There must be something that’s going on that I don’t know about. I mean, you look at Braun Strowman, you hear that airport test all the time. This guy passes the anything test. He’s a monster,” Cardona stated, emphasizing Strowman’s imposing presence and mainstream appeal.

Cardona further praised Strowman’s recent contributions to WWE, particularly his efforts in helping establish newer stars. “I think lately, he’s been putting in some of his best work, especially putting over the new generation of big men,” he noted, citing names like Bronson Reed.

Though Cardona admitted he is no longer backstage and cannot speak to internal matters within WWE, he made it clear the release was a surprise to him. “So I don’t know. I haven’t been there in five years, I can’t speak to what’s going on backstage and what he’s doing backstage. But that was definitely a shocker to me on that list,” Cardona added.

Strowman’s release joins a long list of notable talent cut from the company, including Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Shayna Baszler, and Gigi Dolin, signaling another major shift in WWE’s ever-changing roster landscape.

