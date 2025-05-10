Bully Ray: The Rock’s Absence Hurt John Cena’s Heel Turn

A WWE Hall of Famer believes The Rock's absence is the missing link that has derailed John Cena's controversial heel turn—and tainted a major milestone in the process.

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray weighed in on Cena's recent shift to the dark side and why it has not connected the way many expected. According to Ray, the storyline has suffered due to a lack of follow-up on the relationship between Cena and The Rock—especially after their cryptic interaction at Elimination Chamber, where The Rock seemingly gave Cena a throat slash gesture that prompted him to turn on Cody Rhodes.

“The reason why John Cena’s heel turn feels like it didn’t ‘live up to’ its expectations is because we didn’t get the conduit and the conjunction between The Rock,” Ray explained. “Without Rock being there, it leaves a giant hole in this whole thing as to why John and The Rock were in the same place at the same time at Elimination Chamber.”

Ray continued by emphasizing the intentional nature of The Rock’s signal, noting, “It’s not like The Rock gave the throat slash to a hard camera or to a side of the arena of fans, he gave the throat slash to John Cena, basically implying that he was telling John Cena what to do.”

The veteran tag team icon also turned his attention to Cena’s 17th world title win at WrestleMania 41, criticizing the lack of payoff. With Rock nowhere in sight during the main event, Ray believes the moment lost its emotional and narrative weight.

“We don’t get The Rock. That lets everybody so down that John beating Cody is just like I don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me. You got your 17[th world title] because you left this massive piece of the puzzle out.”

Ray’s comments add fuel to the ongoing fan frustration that Cena's historic heel turn—one of the most anticipated character shifts in years—has not delivered the kind of layered storytelling many hoped for, especially with The Rock’s involvement teased and then abruptly dropped.