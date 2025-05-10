×
AEW Announces 300th Episode of Dynamite for July 2 in Ontario, California

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
AEW is set to celebrate a major milestone this summer.

The 300th episode of AEW Dynamite will take place on Wednesday, July 2, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The announcement was first teased during Friday night's NJPW Resurgence event, where an advertisement for the upcoming AEW taping appeared on the big screen. AEW officially confirmed the news the following day across social media.

“#AEWDynamite hits 300 episodes on Wednesday, July 2, and we’re celebrating with Dynamite 300 and #AEWCollision at the @ToyotaArena in Ontario, CA! Premium Seating Early Access 5/13; On Sale 5/19. Sign up to be an AEW Insider to get access to 5/15 presale,” AEW posted.

In addition to Dynamite, AEW will also tape that week's episode of Collision on the same night, just ten days ahead of the highly anticipated All In: Texas event at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

This marks AEW’s second visit to the Toyota Arena. The promotion first ran the venue on November 15, 2023, for a special episode of Dynamite that featured a wild street fight pitting Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight against the Don Callis Family. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer rated the match four and one-quarter stars. That event reportedly drew just under 3,500 attendees.

