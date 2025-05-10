Indi Hartwell Wins HOG Women’s Title at Waging War Event

Indi Hartwell is making waves once again, reestablishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in professional wrestling. The former NXT standout captured the vacant House of Glory (HOG) Women’s Championship at the Waging War event, defeating acclaimed international star Miyu Yamashita in a hard-fought battle.

The victory came after Hartwell delivered her devastating Full Nelson Facebuster, a move that secured her the title and sent a message to the independent wrestling world. The HOG Women’s Championship was previously vacated by AEW’s Megan Bayne, setting the stage for Hartwell to step into the spotlight and seize the opportunity.

This triumph comes at a pivotal time in Hartwell’s career, just weeks after she signed with TNA Wrestling following her release from WWE earlier this year. It marks a strong return to prominence for the Australian-born wrestler as she looks to build a new legacy outside the WWE system.

During her tenure with WWE, Hartwell rose to prominence as part of the fan-favorite faction The Way, joining forces with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory. Her run included reigns as both NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, showcasing her versatility across divisions.

