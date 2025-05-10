AJ Styles’ X Behavior Sparks Fresh Hacking Concerns

AJ Styles is once again at the center of a social media storm, just days after reclaiming control of his X account from hackers. The latest series of bizarre posts has led many fans to believe “The Phenomenal One” may have been compromised once again.

The confusion began when a tweet was posted from Styles’ account claiming, “So I just felt an earthquake in Gainesville, Georgia a few minutes ago.” The post quickly raised eyebrows, especially since there were no official reports of seismic activity in the region. The tweet was followed shortly after by a single shocked face emoji—an unusual move for Styles, who is not known for using emojis in his posts. Both tweets were then deleted, which only fueled the speculation further.

The situation took an even stranger turn when a fan made a tongue-in-cheek comment referencing Styles’ infamous “frogs” remark, suggesting he may have confused an earthquake with something else. Styles’ account responded, “Are u trying to say it might’ve been a butt flapper😂.” The unexpected tweet caused a stir across the platform, with many questioning the legitimacy of the posts.

One user directly confronted the situation, tweeting, “You hacked again,” to which Styles’ account oddly replied, “Why would you think I’ve been hacked again?” This response did little to reassure followers, especially when it became apparent that the account had also liked several unrelated tweets not connected to wrestling or Styles’ usual interests.

Given that his account was only recently recovered after a previous hacking incident that involved cryptic messages, the current activity has left fans wondering if history is repeating itself.

