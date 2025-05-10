×
Aleister Black Reveals His Reason for Returning to WWE on SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
Aleister Black’s message to the WWE Universe was anything but cryptic on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown—at least at first glance.

After scoring a victory over The Miz last week, Black appeared in a dimly lit room ahead of his match against Carmelo Hayes, offering insight into his return to WWE. His words, while poetic, carried a sharp edge of purpose and clarity.

“I expect this is the part where you expect me to speak in riddles,” Black said. “To pick up where I left off? Well, that part of myself, that man, I buried him ritualistically, violently. And funny enough, what I found six feet deep, it wasn’t death. No, it was the truth."

He continued, “And the truth is, I came back because I truly believe that I am the consequence that this company so desperately needs. See, I am just the man that whispers in shadows, despite what you want me to do, despite what you think I might do, and when I say that, I don’t mean that in a villainous way. No, this is so much bigger than just good versus evil."

The ominous tone only deepened as he addressed his opponent for the night.

“This is more than just the fog, because this will cut deeper than any symbol ever could, anything that I could ever do. I’m here to confront you both mentally and physically, and you get to decide which one is worse. And as for you, Carmello, I haven’t quite figured you out, or have I?”

Whether mind games or a message of absolute conviction, Black backed up his words with another win, this time over Carmelo Hayes, continuing his dominant return to WWE.

