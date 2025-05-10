WWE 2K25 Adds Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Motor City Machine Guns in New DLC

The next wave of WWE 2K25 downloadable content is set to drop on May 14, and a new trailer has confirmed several exciting additions to the already record-breaking roster. Joining the game are NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, international sensation Giulia, and the Motor City Machine Guns — Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. A fifth mystery Superstar has yet to be revealed.

This marks the in-game debut for all four confirmed additions, further expanding a roster that already includes over 300 playable characters. WWE 2K25, which launched earlier this year, has been praised for its depth, customization, and the Bloodline Showcase mode that chronicles the history of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty.

Reacting to the news on social media, Chris Sabin shared his excitement about appearing in the game, calling it a “bucket list” moment. For fans of both WWE and crossover talent, this DLC pack is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated yet.

Stay tuned for the reveal of the final name in this upcoming release.