Viral Video Captures Moment Fan Throws Bottle at John Cena

During the May 10th 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena addressed the audience with a passionate promo to build anticipation for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Randy Orton at Backlash. However, the segment was briefly interrupted when a fan in the crowd hurled a bottle into the ring.

The moment caused a temporary pause in Cena’s introduction as he acknowledged the situation before quickly regaining focus and continuing with his remarks. Despite the distraction, Cena stayed composed and completed the segment without further issue.

Footage of the incident from a different angle quickly spread online, with the video gaining traction across platforms such as TikTok and Twitter/X. The clip shows security personnel swiftly removing the fan from the arena while Cena remained in character and pressed forward with the segment.

