NXT Star Revealed as Randy Orton’s Decoy in WWE SmackDown Attack on John Cena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
NXT Star Revealed as Randy Orton's Decoy in WWE SmackDown Attack on John Cena

During the May 10, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, a surprise twist unfolded as John Cena was targeted by a disguised attacker. The mystery man made an unsuccessful attempt to hit Cena with an RKO, only for the real threat to emerge moments later—Randy Orton struck with the real RKO, catching Cena off guard.

Keen-eyed fans were quick to identify the decoy as NXT star Shawn Spears, largely due to his recognizable tattoos. Spears, who currently leads the faction known as The Culling, played a pivotal role in setting up the ambush.

This ambush comes just ahead of Orton’s highly anticipated WWE Undisputed Championship match against Cena at tonight’s Backlash Premium Live Event, intensifying their already heated rivalry.

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

