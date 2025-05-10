NJPW Resurgence: TJP & Templario Win Gold, Good Brothers Return, Bullet Club Rift Deepens and more!

New champions were crowned, a controversial draw unsettled the co-main event, and a major tag team returned at NJPW Resurgence.

The night featured a title change in the tag division, as the World Class Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs) dropped the NJPW Strong Tag Team Championships to TJP and Templario. The finish came when TJP countered Nelson with an inside cradle to score the pinfall. WCWC’s reign began back in December when they captured the belts from the Grizzled Young Veterans, but it came to a sudden end at Resurgence.

Following the match, a major return shook the crowd as The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, made their NJPW comeback. They teamed with The Young Bucks to take on Bullet Club War Dogs—Clark Connors, David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Gedo—in a high-energy eight-man tag team match. Anderson, Gallows, and The Bucks picked up the win. Afterward, the original Bullet Club members extended an olive branch by flashing the wolfpac hand sign, but the War Dogs only returned the gesture to themselves, rejecting the truce as they exited.

In the co-main event, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout between Hirooki Goto and Zack Sabre Jr. ended in controversy. The match concluded with both men’s shoulders pinned to the mat simultaneously, resulting in a draw. A furious Sabre lashed out at the referee post-match and slapped Goto before storming out of the ring.

Despite the unresolved finish, Goto is expected to move forward and defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Shingo Takagi at Dominion on June 15 at Osaka-jo Hall.

Pre-Show

CJ Tino def. Allan Breeze

Tino pulled off a come-from-behind victory after Breeze dominated early, winning with a well-timed Sunset Flip.





Bea Priestley def. Viva Van

Making a surprise return to NJPW following her WWE release, Priestley announced the end of her 90-day non-compete clause before defeating Van with her signature Plan Bea. Despite Van’s early offense, Priestley proved she had lost none of her edge.







Main Card