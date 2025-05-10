NJPW Resurgence: TJP & Templario Win Gold, Good Brothers Return, Bullet Club Rift Deepens and more!

New champions were crowned, a controversial draw unsettled the co-main event, and a major tag team returned at NJPW Resurgence.
The night featured a title change in the tag division, as the World Class Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs) dropped the NJPW Strong Tag Team Championships to TJP and Templario. The finish came when TJP countered Nelson with an inside cradle to score the pinfall. WCWC’s reign began back in December when they captured the belts from the Grizzled Young Veterans, but it came to a sudden end at Resurgence.
Following the match, a major return shook the crowd as The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, made their NJPW comeback. They teamed with The Young Bucks to take on Bullet Club War Dogs—Clark Connors, David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Gedo—in a high-energy eight-man tag team match. Anderson, Gallows, and The Bucks picked up the win. Afterward, the original Bullet Club members extended an olive branch by flashing the wolfpac hand sign, but the War Dogs only returned the gesture to themselves, rejecting the truce as they exited.
In the co-main event, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout between Hirooki Goto and Zack Sabre Jr. ended in controversy. The match concluded with both men’s shoulders pinned to the mat simultaneously, resulting in a draw. A furious Sabre lashed out at the referee post-match and slapped Goto before storming out of the ring.
Despite the unresolved finish, Goto is expected to move forward and defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Shingo Takagi at Dominion on June 15 at Osaka-jo Hall.
Pre-Show
CJ Tino def. Allan Breeze
Tino pulled off a come-from-behind victory after Breeze dominated early, winning with a well-timed Sunset Flip.
Bea Priestley def. Viva Van
Making a surprise return to NJPW following her WWE release, Priestley announced the end of her 90-day non-compete clause before defeating Van with her signature Plan Bea. Despite Van’s early offense, Priestley proved she had lost none of her edge.
Main Card
Fred Rosser def. Matt Vandagriff
In the opening main card bout, Vandagriff held his own with hard-hitting offense, but the veteran Rosser outlasted him, targeting the legs and ultimately forcing a tap out with a Crossface Chickenwing.
TJP & Templario def. The World Class Wrecking Crew (c)
New NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions
A high-octane tag team encounter saw United Empire’s TJP and Templario dethrone the long-reigning champions. Templario hit a powerbomb followed by TJP’s Mamba Splash, and a flash inside cradle secured the win and the gold.
The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors, David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Gedo)
This chaotic brawl featured the returning Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows teaming with Matt and Nick Jackson. After a frenzied fight across the arena, the Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver on Gedo before the Good Brothers followed up with the Magic Killer for the win. Post-match, the original BULLET CLUB members offered a Too Sweet, but the War Dogs refused to join and walked off.
Tomohiro Ishii (c) def. Drilla Moloney
NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship retained
Moloney pushed Ishii to the limit with vicious offense and a Gore that nearly finished the veteran. However, Ishii fired back with a powerbomb, sliding lariat, and a thunderous Brainbuster to retain his title.
Konosuke Takeshita (c) def. El Phantasmo
NEVER Openweight Championship retained
A thrilling back-and-forth match saw Takeshita and Phantasmo exchange devastating moves and table spots. After interference and referee distractions, Takeshita landed a finishing sequence of Raging Fire, Rolling Elbow, and a second Raging Fire to retain. The two shook hands in mutual respect post-match.
Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. ended in a No Contest
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
A technical masterclass turned dramatic as both men were pinned simultaneously, resulting in a controversial draw. A furious Sabre attacked the referee and Goto post-match, throwing the championship belt aside in frustration.
AZM def. Mercedes Mone (c) & Mina Shirakawa
New NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion
In a fast-paced triple threat main event, the action moved quickly between all three women. Shirakawa tried to take control by grounding both opponents with submission holds, while Mone landed signature moves including the Meteora. In the end, AZM caught Shirakawa with a sudden roll-up just before Mone could break it up. With the win, AZM becomes the new STRONG Women’s Champion and firmly establishes herself as a top star in the women’s division.
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
May. 10th 2025
Orlando, Florida, USA
May. 13th 2025
