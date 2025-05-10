AZM Captures STRONG Women’s Title from Mercedes Mone at NJPW Resurgence

Mercedes Moné’s run as NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion has officially come to a close following a dramatic main event at NJPW Resurgence.

In a triple threat match for the title, AZM emerged victorious over Moné and Mina Shirakawa, bringing Moné’s nearly year-long reign to an end. The final moments saw Shirakawa toss Moné out of the ring, leaving AZM to go on the offensive. After a series of rapid pin attempts, AZM finally succeeded in keeping Shirakawa down for the three-count, crowning herself the new champion.

Following the match, tensions exploded between Moné and Shirakawa. Moné, clearly frustrated, blamed Shirakawa for costing her the title. After a heated exchange, Moné shoved Shirakawa before storming off, with Shirakawa in pursuit backstage. Meanwhile, AZM remained in the ring to soak in the moment, holding the championship high and declaring, “It’s AZM time.”

Despite the loss, Moné still holds two major titles: the AEW TBS Championship and RevPro’s Undisputed British Women’s Championship. Her next major match is set for AEW’s Double or Nothing later this month, where she will take on Jamie Hayter. The winner will earn the right to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship at All In this July.