Bea Priestley Returns to NJPW and Issues Open Challenge at Resurgence

Bea Priestley is officially back in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and she wasted no time making an impact.

Before the main card of NJPW Resurgence kicked off, the arena lights cut out, building suspense for a major reveal. When they came back on, Priestley’s music hit, and she made her way to the ring to a loud reaction. Taking the microphone, Priestley announced that her 90-day non-compete clause had expired that very day and declared an open challenge to anyone backstage willing to face her. Viva Van answered the call, but the returning Priestley made quick work of her opponent, scoring a dominant win in just minutes.

This marks Priestley’s first match back with NJPW since her WWE release in February. While competing under the name Blair Davenport, she was featured on both NXT and NXT UK. However, she struggled to find consistent direction following a brief call-up to the main roster during the 2024 WWE Draft.

Priestley was one of several names released in the February wave of WWE departures, alongside Cedric Alexander, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Isla Dawn, Sonya Deville, Elektra Lopez, Giovanni Vinci, and The Authors of Pain. Notably, Anderson and Gallows are also set to appear at Resurgence, teaming up with The Young Bucks in a multi-man tag team match against Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo.