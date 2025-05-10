Nia Jax Becomes Top Contender to Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Title

Tiffany Stratton now has a challenger waiting in the wings for her WWE Women’s Championship.

On Friday Night SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio, Nia Jax secured the win over Jade Cargill to become the new number one contender to Stratton’s title. Stratton was present at ringside for the match and ultimately factored into the finish. Cargill appeared to have the upper hand until Naomi made a surprise run-in and attacked Stratton, leading to a distraction that allowed Jax to take advantage and pick up the victory.

Jax and Stratton had previously been aligned throughout much of 2024, with Jax reigning as Women’s Champion until Stratton successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the first SmackDown of 2025. That cash-in not only earned Stratton the title but also marked her transition into a babyface role.

WWE has yet to confirm a date for the Stratton vs. Jax championship rematch.

Elsewhere on the show, Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazer and Axiom picked up a significant victory over WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. The non-title win positions them as potential future contenders, although an official match has not yet been announced.

Additionally, SmackDown marked the in-ring return of Alexa Bliss, adding to an eventful night for the blue brand.