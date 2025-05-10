×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Commentary Team Confirmed for WWE Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2025
Commentary Team Confirmed for WWE Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event

The announce team for WWE’s Backlash Premium Live Event in St. Louis has reportedly been confirmed.

PWInsider.com reports that Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be on commentary duties for the show. Cole, regarded as the longtime voice of WW will once again be joined by former Intercontinental Champion-turned-commentator Wade Barrett. Together, the duo have become a staple on major WWE broadcasts, and their presence further signals the high-profile nature of tonight’s event.

Their partnership brings both credibility and chemistry to the broadcast, setting the stage for a night headlined by the Undisputed WWE Championship clash between John Cena and Randy Orton.

You can check out the full card for WWE Backlash 2025 below.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match
John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

Singles Match
Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest


⚡ Related Article Tags

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy