Commentary Team Confirmed for WWE Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event

The announce team for WWE’s Backlash Premium Live Event in St. Louis has reportedly been confirmed.

PWInsider.com reports that Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be on commentary duties for the show. Cole, regarded as the longtime voice of WW will once again be joined by former Intercontinental Champion-turned-commentator Wade Barrett. Together, the duo have become a staple on major WWE broadcasts, and their presence further signals the high-profile nature of tonight’s event.

Their partnership brings both credibility and chemistry to the broadcast, setting the stage for a night headlined by the Undisputed WWE Championship clash between John Cena and Randy Orton.

You can check out the full card for WWE Backlash 2025 below.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

Singles Match

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest