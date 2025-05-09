WWE Smackdown Result - May 9, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, John Cena will be on hand, Aleister Black battles Carmelo Hayes, Nia Jax collides with Jade Cargill - winner becomes the No. 1 Contender to the WWE Women's Title, Damian Priest teams up with LA Knight to take on Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

We kick of SmackDown with Damian Priest walking to the ring. Byron Saxton stops him and asks him about his tag team match tonight and his Fatal Fourway match tomorrow. He says he's ready to win all the titles. LA Knight approaches him and they talk about being concerned about having each other's back.

Match 1: Damian Priest & LA Knight -vs- Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

Knight and Priest argue about who is to start the match. Sikoa clocks Priest and we get the bell. Sikoa batters Priest with several punches, some chops and a headbutt. Priest counters out of a Samoan Drop and then takes it to Sikoa. Priest slams down Sikoa and then climbs the turnbuckle and walks the ropes and hits a cross body. Priest lines Sikoa up for a clothesline, but Sikoa rolls out of the ring. Priest heads out of the ring and clotheslines Sikoa off the steel steps. Fatu gets in Priest's face and Knight makes the save. Priest and Knight argue and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, we see Sikoa and Fatu double team Priest. Sikoa has Priest locked in a submission hold. Priest battles out of the hold and delivers a chop to Sikoa. Priest tries his hardest to tag out but Sikoa doesn't let him. Sikoa takes Knight out off the apron and when Priest goes to tag Knight isn't there. Sikoa hits a Samoan Drop on Priest and covers him for a near fall. Fatu is tagged in and he Senton's onto Priest. Fatu delivers a couple headbutts to Priest and then hits his running hip attack on Priest. Sikoa is tagged in and he goes for a hip attack but Priest comes out of the corner with a spinning heel kick and both men tag out. Knight connects with several punches on Fatu and slams him down. Knight hits a neckbreaker on Fatu followed by a slam. Knight drops an elbow on Fatu and takes Fatu down with a sidewalk slam. Knight goes for his jump up leaping elbow and Knight tags in stopping Knight in his tracks. Priest clotheslines Fatu to the mat and Knight tags himself in right before Priest can hit South of Heaven. Sikoa is tagged in and as Priest and Knight are fighting Sikoa attacks them both. Out of nowhere, Knight connects with BFT and gets the win.

Winners: Damian Priest & LA Knight

After the match, Priest and Knight start to brawl. Fatu takes advantage of this and bashes up both Priest and Knight. As Fatu celebrates, Drew McIntyre sneaks in the ring and lays out Fatu with a Claymore. McIntyre poses in the ring with the belt.

R-Truth is backstage with a John Cena sign waiting for Cena. Jimmy Uso walks up to Truth and asks what's up and tells Truth that Cena sucks. Truth still believes Cena to be his hero.

Drew McIntyre walks backstage and is approached by Byron Saxton. McIntyre vows to put a silver bullet into The Samoan Werewolf. McIntyre says Knight should be in the back of the line because he lost at WrestleMania. Same with Priest, McIntyre beat Priest at WrestleMania. McIntyre says this is all BS and says Fatu is the best fighter right now and that's why he wants to fight Fatu. He tells Fatu when he has no brakes he'll collide with a brick wall named Drew McIntyre.

Backstage, Nick Aldis is with The Secret Hervice - Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre & Piper Niven and Zelina Vega. A tag team match is set for tonight and Vega goes out to find a partner.

A video promo for Aleister Black plays. Black says the old him has been buried and he found truth 6ft deep. He says he is the consequences the WWE needs. He calls out Carmelo Hayes in his promo as well.

Match 2: Zelina Vega & Alexa Bliss -vs- Chelsea Green & Piper Niven w/Alba Fyre

Vega and Niven start off. Vega is knocked down and almost splashed. Vega flips over Niven and tries to hit Code Red. Niven slams down Vega and tags Green. Vega is slammed down again and Green goes after Vega but misses a splash. Vega slams down Green and goes to hit 6-1-9, Niven tries to interfere and Vega hits the move on both at the same time. Vega covers Green for two and goes to tag Bliss but Green doesn't let her. Green slams down Vega and tags in Niven. Niven drops an elbow on Vega and then we cut to commercial.

SmackDown returns from commercial break and Niven is beating on Vega and Green is tagged in. Green slaps Vega in a headlock and Vega elbows out of the move and tries to tag out to Bliss but can't. Niven is tagged hits Vega with a headbutt and Vega counters a lifting move into a tornado DDT and tags out to Bliss. Green is tagged in as well and Bliss takes her down with clotheslines and a Dragon Screw. Bliss hits a headscissor take down on Green and hits a meteora against the ropes. Bliss hits a BlockBuster and covers Green for two. Bliss runs into an elbow by Bliss and climbs the ropes. Bliss knocks Green down and drop kicks her. Bliss climbs the ropes and hits Twisted Bliss and covers Green and Niven breaks the pin. Vega hits Code Red on Niven with the help of Bliss. In the ring, Green goes for the Unprettiher and Bliss counters to Sister Abigail and gets the win.

Winners: Zelina Vega & Alexa Bliss

Rey Fenix is stopped by Santos Escobar backstage. Escobar says he has only one thing to address and he'll leave. Angel and Berto attack Fenix. The trio run away and Andrade runs in to help Fenix.

We see Charlotte Flair arrive at the arena.

A video package for the John Cena and Randy Orton match up plays.

Charlotte Flair comes out to the ring. Flair says she and Tiffany Stratton had the best women's match in WrestleMania history. She says she was out for almost two years and she was still able to take Stratton to her limits. She says Stratton didn't enjoy her WrestleMania moment. The crowd boos Flair and she asks why they're so disrespectful towards her because she's the GOAT. She says she will leave if Dayton continues this disrespect and she gets boo'd out of the building. Flair slams down the mic and leaves. As she leaves Jade Cargill's music hits and it stops Charlotte from leaving and Cargill makes her way out. Cargill and Flair stare each other down and Flair leaves and Cargill heads to the ring for her match. Cargill gets in the ring and tells Flair she had her chance and to get to the back of the line.

Nick Aldis talks to Charlotte Flair as she is leaving and says she can't throw a temper tantrum. As Flair tries to get in her car, Alexa Bliss slams the door and says hello to Flair.

Match 3 - WWE Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Nia Jax -vs- Jade Cargill

Before the bell can ring, Tiffany Stratton comes out to check out the match. Stratton takes a seat at ringside. We get the bell and the women lock up. The women test each other's strength and their lock up is broken. Jax takes down Cargill with a shoulder check and takes her down again with a body check. Jax slams into Cargill in the corner. Cargill starts punching Jax and takes her down with a flying shoulder tackle. Cargill goes to lift Jax but Jax hits a Samoan Drop on Cargill and then a leg drop and covers for two and we cut to commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Jax has Cargill in a leg submission hold and Cargill breaks out of the hold. Cargill gets Jax on her shoulders and hits a Samoan Drop on Jax. Cargill start hitting Jax but Jax kicks Cargill and goes to suplex Cargill but Cargill counters and suplexes Jax. Cargill superkicks Jax and then Cargill spinebuster's Jax and covers for a near fall. Jax now powerbombs Cargill after countering a kick and covers for two. Jax starts punching Cargill and drags Cargill to the corner. Jax climbs the ropes and Cargill gets up and kicks Jax. Cargill slams Jax from the top rope and then climbs the ropes. Cargill hits a Frog Splash and covers Jax for a near fall. Cargill tries for Jaded but Jax starts tossing Cargill around. Cargill hits a punt kick out of nowhere and covers Jax for a near fall. Naomi comes out and attacks Stratton distracting Cargill. Jax hits AnNIAlator on Cargill and gets the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins walk backstage. B-Fab and Michin come up to them and tell them they're all beaten up but they look great with the gold dripping all over them. Ford says he likes how Michin and B-Fab put the Women's Roster on notice and they're about to go out and do the same thing.

A promo for Becky Lynch plays that's sponsored by Arby's.

The Street Profits come out to the ring and they're all bandaged up and are walking gingerly still in pain from the TLC match they had. Ford gets on the mic first and asks to cut the noise. Ford says they're the talk of the town because they put on the greatest TLC match of all time. Ford talks about using a fan's prosthetic leg to help them win and they came out on top. This calls out Fraxiom. Nathan Frazer apologies for the interruption but says it's good to be on SmackDown. Frazer says they were told to take opportunities when they left NXT. Axiom says they mean no disrespect but the titles would look great on Fraxiom. Dawkins asks if they really think they deserve a title shot especially since they're brand new on SmackDown. Nick Aldis comes out and says he likes what he sees and makes a non title match tonight and he wants to give Fraxiom to walk their talk and we cut to commercial.

Match 4: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) -vs- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

The match is already underway when we come back from commercial. Axiom has Ford in a waist lock and Ford is trying to tag. Axiom rolls up Ford for a two count and Ford tries to tag out again, but Axiom won't let him. Ford breaks free and Frazer is tagged in. Ford is double teamed but Fraxiom. Ford tags in Dawkins who takes down Frazer off the bat. Frazer flies around the ring and kicks Dawkins. Frazer hits a couple hip tosses and then is taken down by Dawkins. Frazer rolls out of the ring and Dawkins follows him out and spears him into the announce desk. Axiom checks on Frazer and throws Frazer back in the ring. Dawkins knocks down Frazer in the ring and Ford is tagged in. Ford hits springboard Senton and then kicks Frazer in the city and covers for a two count. Ford kicks Frazer in the back and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins and Ford double team Frazer and Dawkins covers for a two count. Dawkins slams into Frazer in the corner and covers Frazer again for a near fall. Frazer kicks Dawkins and tags in Axiom. Dawkins is double teamed and Ford comes in and gets double teamed as well. Fraxiom flies in and out of the ring suicide diving onto The Profits and we get a commercial break.

We're back, and Dawkins is being double teamed by Fraxiom. Frazer hits a standing shooting star press and covers Dawkins for a two count. Frazer climbs the ropes and misses a Phoenix Splash and then is flapjacked and both men are laid out. Ford and Axiom are tagged in and Ford takes down Axiom and knocks Frazer off the apron. Ford clotheslines Axiom and then hits a back suplex. Ford hits a standing moonsault and covers Axiom for two. Axiom is kicked down by Ford but he tags out before he's taken down. Frazer kicks Ford and covers for two. Ford kicks down Frazer and then Frazer kicks Ford in the corner. Ford is sat on the top turnbuckle and Frazer tries to superplex Ford. Ford tags out while on the top and The Profits hit a Doomsday Blockbuster and Frazer is covered but Axiom breaks the pin. Axiom kicks Ford and Dawkins kicks Axiom. Dawkins punches Frazer and Axiom is tagged in. Frazer is tagged in. Axiom hits a Spanish Fly and Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash and Dawkins is covered till Ford breaks the pin. Dawkins and Frazer punch each other. Ford is tagged in and Dawkins spinebusters Frazer. Axiom hits a Golden Ration on Dawkins and in the ring Ford tries to Frog Splash on Frazer. Axiom is tagged in and Ford is double teamed and covered for the win.

Winners: Fraxiom

After the match, The Street Profits and Fraxiom shake hands.

Tiffany Stratton is looking for Naomi backstage. Nia Jax comes up to her and tells her that she should be focusing on her since she just beat Jade Cargill to be the number one contender. Jax tells Stratton she'll take her title and Stratton tells her to bring it and that she'll beat Jax.

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes talk backstage. The Miz tells Hayes that tonight is about Hayes and he'll be out there for support and be in the right spot for Hayes to win.

Match 5: Carmelo Hayes w/The Miz -vs- Aleister Black

We get the bell, Black and Hayes exchange holds in the middle of the ring. Black takes down Hayes and puts him in a headlock. Hayes misses a springboard splash and then kicks Black in the stomach. Hayes stomps on Black in the corner. Black starts striking Hayes sending Hayes out of the ring. Black hits a moonsault from the top turnbuckles onto Hayes outside the ring. Black goes to kick Hayes against the barricades but Hayes moves and then clobbers Black over the barricade and we cut to commercial.

Back on SmackDown, Hayes chops Black and Black chops Hayes back. The men trade punches and kicks and Black trips up Hayes. Hayes gets on the top rope but is kicked as he sits on the top turnbuckle. Hayes jumps off the top rope and misses and Black then knees Hayes in the face. Hayes and Black go toe to toe with punches and Black then start knocking Hayes down and kicks Hayes in the head. Black hits a springboard moonsault and covers Hayes for two. Hayes rolls up Black for a near fall. Hayes kicks Black and Black hits a brainbuster and covers Hayes for a two count. Black kicks Hayes and then goes for Black Mass but The Miz tries to interfere but Black knows his tricks. Hayes hits The Miz accidentally allowing Black to get the win via roll up.

Winner: Aleister Black

After the match Black hits Black Mass on The Miz.

Backstage, Solo Sikoa yells at Jacob Fatu about having a game plan. Fatu says the only plan he has, is to dog walk everyone in his match tomorrow because he's all gas and no brakes. Fatu leaves and Sikoa is frustrated.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer are stoked about their win. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley tell them to keep that energy up and talk about how excited they are to one day face them. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano run in and ambush all four of them.

Match 6: Los Garza (Angel & Berto) w/Santos Escobar -vs- Andrade & Rey Fenix

Fenix and Angel start the bout. Fenix hits a springboard shoulder check and then rolls up Angel. Fenix is slammed into the corner and Berto is tagged in. Fenix is double teamed and Berto kicks Fenix and then covers him for a one count. Fenix chops Berto and Berto takes down Fenix and covers him again. Fenix kicks out and counters a suplex. Andrade is tagged in and hits a Dragon Screw on Berto. Angel tags in and Berto knocks Andrade out of the ring. Fenix runs in and is knocked out of the ring as well. Berto and Angel hit moonsaults from the top rope outside onto Andrade and Fenix and we get a commercial.

We come back from commercial break and we see Andrade get nailed by the Garza Special and Berto now hits a headlock on Andrade grounding him. Andrade stuns Berto and Berto kicks Andrade. Andrade hits a Poisonrana on Berto and both men are laid out. Fenix and Angel are tagged in. Fenix beats on Angel and sits him on the top rope. Fenix kicks Angel off the apron and armdrags Berto in one move. Angel is back on the top rope and Fenix tries for a MuscleBuster but Angel counters and all hell breaks loose as they all kick each other and everyone is laid out. Angel and Fenix chop each other. Anghel knees Fenix and slams into him in the corner. Berto is tagged in and he slams down Fenix and moonsaults onto Fenix and covers him - Andrade breaks the pin. Fenix hits a spinning animal kick. Escobar distracts the ref and Berto rolls up Fenix for a near fall. Angel runs in and kicks Fenix. Andrade is tagged in and he sends Angel out of the ring. Fenix hits Adios Amigo on Berto and then flips onto Angel outside the ring. Andrade hits The Message on Berto and gets the win.

Winners: Andrade & Rey Fenix

After the match, Angel consoles Berto in the ring. Escobar comes in the ring and starts yelling at Los Garza. Berto slaps away Escobar's hand as he points at him and yells at him. Berto leaves the ring, Angel looks at Escobar and leaves as well.

We come back from a commercial break and John Cena's theme plays throughout the arena and Cena makes his way out to the ring. Cena signals for his music to be cut and calls Mark Nash to the ring to redo his introduction. Nash gets in the ring and reintroduces John Cena and Cena stops him midway. A fan threw a bottle into the ring and Cena picks up the bottle and shakes his head in disappointment and gets Nash to continue. Cena says tomorrow everyone's childhood dies and that's why people are throwing empty bottles of beer. He says the fans are willing to anything they can, just like Randy Orton. He lets us know Orton is in St. Louis and isn't here tonight. He talks about the history he has with Orton. He talks about their careers being intertwined and either you choose Orton or you choose Cena. Tomorrow is their final match and that's why it's important. Cena says tomorrow he will prove that life isn't fair, winners write history books and Orton is a liar. He brings up Hustle. Loyalty. Respect. He says Orton hasn't hustled and is a nepobaby. He says Orton has wasted his potential and that Cena is Hustle. Loyalty - he says Orton thinks working a job for years is loyalty when in reality it's just him crashing a cheque. He says you can't count on Orton so there's no loyalty from Orton. He says Orton does the bare minimum and Cena is Loyalty. Respect... he says Orton begs for everyone's respect and that's why he always brings up being a 3rd gen superstar. He says Orton rode his coat tails. He says the "Legends" Orton has killed were nobody. He says the Legend Killer will kill his own legend and that Orton will be like his 2006 drug test - a failure. He calls Orton a mockery and says Cena is respect. He says tomorrow is a big day as he will make history again and asks to feast our eyes on the last real champion. A masked man runs in to attack Cena and Cena hits him with an attitude adjustment. Cena celebrates and Randy Orto comes out of nowhere and RKO's Cena. Orton holds Cena's belt and raises it in the air as the end credits roll.