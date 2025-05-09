Matt Cardona Hires Former WCW Star to Deal With Unwanted Pool Guests

Life outside the ring for Matt Cardona continues to offer its fair share of wild—and sometimes hilarious—moments.

Whether it is his ongoing saga with Sunnova Energy or the latest chaos involving uninvited critters, Cardona’s off-screen life feels like something out of a sitcom.

This time, the self-proclaimed "Indy God" took to social media to share yet another bizarre chapter: he enlisted former WCW talent Kid Romeo, now operating under Commando Pest Control & Trappers, to deal with a recurring problem—raccoons using his pool as their personal bathroom.

Samuel Román, born in 1975, is a Puerto Rican-American former professional wrestler best remembered for his time in WCW during 2001. Competing under the ring name Kid Romeo, he made history as one half of the inaugural WCW Cruiserweight Tag Team Champions, teaming with Elix Skipper to capture the titles.

Check out what happened below: