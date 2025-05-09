×
Myla Grace Makes History as First Irish Wrestler to Sign with TNA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2025
Myla Grace Makes History as First Irish Wrestler to Sign with TNA

TNA Wrestling has officially added Myla Grace to its roster, making history as the first Irish wrestler to sign with the promotion. This marks a significant step in TNA’s efforts to expand its global reach, particularly within its growing Knockouts division.

Grace, who hails from Northern Ireland, began her professional wrestling journey in 2018 on the British independent scene. Her profile rose after a run in WWE’s NXT UK brand between 2021 and 2022, and she recently competed in Japan for Dream Star Fighting Marigold earlier this year, continuing to build her international résumé.

Celebrating the signing, Grace shared on social media: “First ever Irish wrestler to sign with TNA! I’m officially a knockout!!”

Her signing underscores TNA Wrestling’s strategic focus on diversifying its talent pool and investing in emerging stars from around the world.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

May 9, 2025

Dayton, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
