Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Drops, John Cena Returns This August

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2025
Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Drops, John Cena Returns This August

DC Studios is setting the stage for a blockbuster summer with the release of Superman in cinemas this July, followed closely by the highly anticipated return of Peacemaker Season 2, debuting on MAX in August.

Earlier today, fans finally got their first look at the upcoming season with the official trailer for Peacemaker Season 2, once again headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

The new episodes are expected to pick up directly from where the previous season left off. This installment continues the franchise’s transition from the DCEU into the rebranded DC Studios era.

The trailer hints at unresolved fallout from The Suicide Squad, particularly the pivotal moment when Cena’s Peacemaker kills Rick Flag, portrayed by Joel Kinnaman. That act sets up a new threat for this season, as Rick Flag Sr., played by Frank Grillo, emerges with a vendetta against Peacemaker.

The teaser also introduces a glimpse of multiverse-related elements, potentially offering an explanation for the shift between cinematic universes.

Fans can watch the official trailer in the embedded video below.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

May 9, 2025

Dayton, Ohio, USA

#smackdown
