Ric Flair Returning to AEW for Special Tribute Segment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to make his return to All Elite Wrestling television next week, appearing for the first time since March. His upcoming appearance is tied to a heartfelt moment of remembrance for one of his close friends and former colleagues.

Although Ric Flair remains under contract with AEW, he has not appeared on programming since Revolution 2024, where he was involved in Sting’s final match against The Young Bucks. That changes this coming Saturday on AEW Collision, where he will appear as part of a tribute segment.

During this week’s Collision broadcast, Tony Schiavone announced that AEW will honor the life and legacy of former WCW star and NFL Hall of Famer Steve “Mongo” McMichael, who passed away last month. Schiavone stated that both Ric Flair and members of McMichael’s family will be present in Chicago for the segment, which is expected to air during Saturday’s show.

A tribute graphic was also shared by AEW to promote the segment, signaling what is sure to be an emotional and respectful celebration of McMichael’s contributions to wrestling and football.

