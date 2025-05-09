Released WWE Star Dakota Kai Backed by Insiders for AEW Jump

Dakota Kai may have only just exited WWE, but her stock remains high — and there is already speculation about where she could land next.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kai is still viewed in a very positive light by those within WWE, even after her recent release. That internal support has sparked conversation about her potential future, particularly as a strong candidate to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Kai, whose real name is Cherrie Crowley, was one of several talents released by WWE in early May 2025. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer shared further insight on the New Zealand native and how she is being perceived following her departure.

“Dakota Kai (Cherrie Crowley, 37). Crowley wrestled on the indie scene as Evie from 2007 until signing with WWE at the end of 2016,” Meltzer wrote. “Those we talked to in WWE were positive on her and felt AEW should sign her.”

Meltzer continued, “She’s a very good wrestler, has a name, and fans will know her immediately.”

With close to a decade of experience on the independent scene before joining WWE, and a significant fan following from her time in NXT and on the main roster, Kai stands out as a valuable free agent. Whether she joins AEW or another promotion, she is likely to be a strong asset wherever she goes.