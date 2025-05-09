Absent WWE Name Expected Backstage at SmackDown Tonight (SPOILER)

Former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss could be on the verge of a return, as she is backstage for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown taping in Dayton, Ohio. This marks her first known presence at a WWE event since her brief return at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year, fueling speculation about what could be next for the former champion.

According to PWInsider, Bliss is confirmed to be at the venue, although it remains unconfirmed whether she will appear on camera during the show. Still, the belief is that her attendance is intentional, with the report suggesting, “obviously she’s not there for no reason.”

Bliss re-signed with WWE over Royal Rumble weekend in January 2025 and has made three televised appearances since. Her absence from WrestleMania 41 was reportedly linked to ongoing creative plans that would have seen her aligned with the mysterious “The Wyatt Sicks” faction—a storyline reportedly being held for the right time.

At this point, it remains uncertain whether WWE still intends to move forward with those original creative plans for Bliss.