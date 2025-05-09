Zach Gowen Returns to Face Ricochet at AEW Dynamite Beach Break

Zach Gowen is stepping back into the ring! AEW has confirmed that he will clash with Ricochet at AEW Dynamite Beach Break on May 14. The match stems from Ricochet's earlier attack on Gowen during AEW Collision, where he stole Gowen's prosthetic leg. This marks Gowen's first match since October 2024.

The event will take place on May 14 in Chicago, IL at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on TBS + Max. The current lineup includes: