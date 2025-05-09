×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Braun Strowman's WWE Departure Linked to Undisclosed Injuries

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2025
Braun Strowman's WWE Departure Linked to Undisclosed Injuries

Recently, it was revealed that several wrestlers, including Braun Strowman, parted ways with WWE. Salary concerns contributed to Strowman’s release, but F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer stated that he “had not been moving well in the ring since coming back from a major hamstring injury and one person there noted to us that he was hurt worse than people realized.”

Before leaving, Strowman detailed his ongoing battle with injuries in an interview with Miles Addy: “Before I even debuted on TV, I ruptured my L5S1, which paralyzed my left leg 100%. Had emergency surgery, I got 85% of it back, so my entire career, I’ve wrestled with a 15% paralyzed left leg from my low back. I’ve had elbow surgery twice. My teeth are fake. All these scars when I went through the windshield in the Wyatt Family Swamp fight. I broke my neck, have a metal plate four screws in my neck. I tore my groin two minutes into the Last Man Standing match with Bronson Reed, went 20 more minutes with a torn groin. They all suck, but it’s part of the game.” 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dayton, Ohio, USA

May. 9th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy