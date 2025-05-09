Braun Strowman's WWE Departure Linked to Undisclosed Injuries

Recently, it was revealed that several wrestlers, including Braun Strowman, parted ways with WWE. Salary concerns contributed to Strowman’s release, but F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer stated that he “had not been moving well in the ring since coming back from a major hamstring injury and one person there noted to us that he was hurt worse than people realized.”

Before leaving, Strowman detailed his ongoing battle with injuries in an interview with Miles Addy: “Before I even debuted on TV, I ruptured my L5S1, which paralyzed my left leg 100%. Had emergency surgery, I got 85% of it back, so my entire career, I’ve wrestled with a 15% paralyzed left leg from my low back. I’ve had elbow surgery twice. My teeth are fake. All these scars when I went through the windshield in the Wyatt Family Swamp fight. I broke my neck, have a metal plate four screws in my neck. I tore my groin two minutes into the Last Man Standing match with Bronson Reed, went 20 more minutes with a torn groin. They all suck, but it’s part of the game.”