ROH TV Taping Results from Detroit

Ring of Honor (ROH) hosted TV tapings last night at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, prior to AEW Collision. Here are the results, as reported by @dajosc11 on X and Fightful:

Athena beat Rachel Armstrong. Thunder Rosa intervened post-match to prevent further assault on Armstrong.

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty) defeated four local wrestlers.

Deonna Purrazzo triumphed over Marti Belle.

Marina Shafir won against Laynie Luck.

In a Pure Rules Match, Queen Aminata bested Allysin Kay.

Rhino and Hologram defeated The Frat House.

Rhino also overcame Max Caster.