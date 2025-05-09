×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

ROH TV Taping Results from Detroit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2025
ROH TV Taping Results from Detroit

Ring of Honor (ROH) hosted TV tapings last night at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, prior to AEW Collision. Here are the results, as reported by @dajosc11 on X and Fightful:

  • Athena beat Rachel Armstrong. Thunder Rosa intervened post-match to prevent further assault on Armstrong.
  • Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty) defeated four local wrestlers.
  • Deonna Purrazzo triumphed over Marti Belle.
  • Marina Shafir won against Laynie Luck.
  • In a Pure Rules Match, Queen Aminata bested Allysin Kay.
  • Rhino and Hologram defeated The Frat House.
  • Rhino also overcame Max Caster.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dayton, Ohio, USA

May. 9th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Backlash 2025

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

May. 10th 2025

#backlash

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida, USA

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy