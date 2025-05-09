ROH TV Taping Results from Detroit
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2025
Ring of Honor (ROH) hosted TV tapings last night at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, prior to AEW Collision. Here are the results, as reported by @dajosc11 on X and Fightful:
- Athena beat Rachel Armstrong. Thunder Rosa intervened post-match to prevent further assault on Armstrong.
- Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty) defeated four local wrestlers.
- Deonna Purrazzo triumphed over Marti Belle.
- Marina Shafir won against Laynie Luck.
- In a Pure Rules Match, Queen Aminata bested Allysin Kay.
- Rhino and Hologram defeated The Frat House.
- Rhino also overcame Max Caster.
Popular Tags
Join WNS Discord
Become WNS Member
Member Login
Edit Profile
Blocked Users
LeaderBoard
Donate to WNS
Logoff
Loading:
×
Sign Up
- Our full rules can be read *HERE*
- What changed? Anonymous is gone. You must become a member. Be nice or the mod bot will mop you up!
- We NEED to make the Internet better than it is. Please put in some effort to not turn this into social media.
- Refusing to behave will be handled by "the mod bot". These actions are done automatically in the asked guidelines of the rules.
- Be decent. It's that simple. Moderation is done automatically in accordance to the rules.
- Angry and unhinged? Mod bot. Fun banter? Welcome aboard.
×
Send Moderator Notice
Sending notice for:
Regarding Comment:
Leave a Comment ()