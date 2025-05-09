Why Jey Uso Vs. Logan Paul Won't Happen at WWE Backlash 2025

The reason Jey Uso isn’t defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Backlash has been revealed. Logan Paul recently launched a sneak attack on Jey Uso after WWE Raw, aimed at surprising fans and promoting the storyline on social media.

The match is scheduled for later in the month rather than on May 10 at Backlash. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the bout will occur on Saturday Night’s Main Event. This NBC special is set for May 24 in Tampa, Florida, at the Yuengling Center, with John Cena also confirmed to appear.

Dave Meltzer noted that the event is expected to sell out, with tickets priced at $83 and a capacity of 9,762 seats. Currently, 9,224 tickets have already been sold in Tampa for the Memorial Day weekend WWE special. The show’s advertising prominently features Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, hinting at a possible second main men’s title match, Uso vs. Paul.

Meltzer indicated that it’s highly likely Cena will wrestle at the show, despite his statement about only needing to appear for his remaining retirement year dates. Cena's next title defense is on May 10 at WWE Backlash against Randy Orton.