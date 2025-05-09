×
Will Ospreay Critiques AEW's Presentation and Camera Work

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2025
Will Ospreay has joined AEW full-time as of early 2024 after a successful tenure in NJPW, where he gained acclaim as one of the best wrestlers globally. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, he compared the pacing and presentation styles of AEW and NJPW.

Ospreay noted, "The pacing is a lot different. AEW has found itself in a position with TV wrestling where the foot is on the gas pedal constantly. With New Japan, it's more explosive. They take those short bursts of explosivity, which makes the match that little bit more dramatic. When it comes down, it's all about the emotion and the exchanges and going blow-for-blow with guys that make their matches way more meaningful."

He emphasized that AEW could learn from NJPW regarding presentation, stating, "The way they present their wrestling show is leaps and bounds over any wrestling show going." Ospreay expressed his disdain for camera cuts during critical moments, saying, "If you miss a superkick or a splash, that's on you. The button pusher's job is to cover those marks. I feel the cameras are ringside for a reason, so you can get any bit of emotion and drive. I love that style more." He also mentioned his aversion to the hard cam, feeling it detaches him from the wrestling experience.

Ospreay is set to face Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing.

