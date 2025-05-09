×
Velveteen Dream Claims He's Not a Killer Like Chris Benoit but Will 'Kill Pro Wrestling' if Provoked

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2025
In 2024, former WWE star Velveteen Dream publicly apologized to Triple H and wrestling fans for his past behavior. During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, he addressed accusations labeling him a "pedophile" and "groomer."

Dream expressed gratitude for the support he received, stating, "Hey, guys. I just want to say thank you for all the love and support you guys have shown me over the last 24 hours. I mean, it’s been like a whirlwind on social media, but I’m used to that at this point in my life. Just want to say thank you because I see the #wewantthedream, and I appreciate that because I want my job back. I have no shame in saying that. I didn’t lose my job because I sucked, unlike some people. I lost my job because there’s this thing called the IWC, and they like to report on fake news because wrestling is fake. It makes sense to me that people who watch something fake, who love fake chaos, will continue to pour into it. But I just want you to know it’s really, really affecting me. And since I have been affected, I only feel that it’s right that I affect you back. It’s called a cause and effect. Because if Patrick Clark can’t have pro wrestling, I don’t think anybody should.

You know, they’re going so far as to compare me to Chris Benoit. Chris Benoit. They call me the most hated man in professional wrestling and loop me in with Chris Benoit. Chris Benoit is a killer. I’m not a killer. But don’t push me, because if you push hard enough, I’ll kill pro wrestling for you. Velveteen Dream, that third eye. It wasn’t just a gimmick. Patrick Clark has seen a lot, and I know a lot, about people you love, people you’re still watching on TV today. So the choice is yours, and you’ve already made it. I’m going to ruin wrestling for you. I’m going to make sure that I expose the business. And hopefully, none of us can have pro wrestling."

 

