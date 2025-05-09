TNA Impact Results - May 8, 2025

TNA iMPACT starts ... NOW!

We’re kicking off with Trick Williams coming to the ring with a whole load of security! It’s recapped that Trick attacked Hendry on NXT this week which led into a TNA World Title match being made for NXT Battleground on May 25th.

Trick asks if TNA doesn’t have love for him and says that he’s finally arrived and has 3% body fat and can snatch your woman’s heart. He talks about his cars named after ladies and says he’s here for one reason and one reason only — he took out the golden goose of TNA in Joe Hendry.

He says the fans can boo him all they want, but that Hendry came to NXT to embarrass him so he’s here in TNA embarrassing Average Joe. He says Joe wanted to be everyone’s friend and liked, but Trick wants to be respected. He says he’s going to take Joe out, take all his friends, and then take over his brand and that will probably make him sick.

SAY HIS NAME AND HE APPEARS! Hendry comes down to the ring looking none too pleased. Security stops him — and he nails Trick’s security team! He dives in and brawls with Trick, but security separates them. Trick escapes to the outside and talks trash. Joe grabs a security guy and gives him a Standing Ovation to end the opening segment.

Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

The show returns from the first commercial break of the evening to Robert Stone backstage with Victoria Crawford. He talks about how a Dog Collar match is not something he approves of, and can't see upper-management liking it, either. He tells Crawford to focus on her debut later in the show.

Back inside the Impact Zone, the lights go down and out comes Rosemary for the first match of the evening. Joining Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on special guest commentary for this one is Xia Brookside. They talk to her about her ongoing issues with Rosemary.

Lei Ying Lee makes her way to the ring next. She settles inside and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Rosemary quickly settles into the early offensive lead. Rosemary does her upside down tangle spot in the ropes on Lee.

On the ropes, Lee lands a kick that gets her back in the fight. As things continue, Brookside gets involved from ringside and stops Rosemary from using brass knuckles. Lee follows up with her Thunder Struck finisher for the pin and the victory.

Match Result: Lei Ying Lee defeats Rosemary

Backstage: Mike Santana, Trick Williams, Sami Callihan & First Class

Backstage, Mike Santana is seen walking the halls when he passes Trick Williams. The two stop and glare at each other and continue on their respective paths. Santana approaches Sami Callihan, seated on some stairs with John Goblikon.

As they talk with respect for each other, First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro come into the picture, and end up trying to offer Callihan a spot in First Class. Obviously Callihan wasn't interested. The show heads into another commercial break.

The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) vs. Aztec Warriors (Octagon Jr. & Laredo Kid)

The show returns to an Ash By Elegance Make-over cinema-style segment without any words, just a lot of giddy behavior and slow-motion shots with camera affects.

Back inside the Impact Zone, The Great Hands duo of John Skyler and Jason Hotch make their way to the ring, cutting a promo about how Mustafa Ali is changing and how the world will soon feel it. They settle in the ring.

After that, the theme for their opposition hits and out comes The Aztec Warriors team of Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid. The Great Hands start off strong, however The Aztec Warriors fire up on offense and hit some big high-flying moves en route to the victory.

Once the match wraps up, Mustafa Ali hits the ring while The Aztec Warriors are celebrating their victory. An absolutely enraged Ali proceeds to violently beat down Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid, as even Tasha Steelz and The Great Hands try and stop him. The Rascalz eventually run down to make the save.

Match Result: The Aztec Warriors defeat The Great Hands

Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

The show heads to a commercial break after The Rascalz make the save. When the show returns, Mustafa Ali and Trey Miguel are both in the ring and ready for their scheduled one-on-one match. The bell sounds to get things started.

Miguel goes right at Ali, blasting him with chops in the corner. Ali easily fights back and takes over, continuing to showcase his new more violent style. He hits a big powerbomb to Miguel and stomps away at him.

Miguel gets in some kicks, but ends up being planted into the floor by a draping DDT off the ring apron by Ali. Back in the ring, Miguel comes alive and starts fighting back. He knocks Ali out to the floor and hits a big dive.

He heads to the top-rope and lands a flying meteora for a close two-count. Ali fights back, but eats a tornado DDT from Miguel on the floor. Ali recovers back in the ring, as Miguel is beat down by The Great Hands behind the referee's back on the floor. Ali hits his finisher after that for the win.

Match Result: Mustafa Ali defeats Trey Miguel

Indi Hartwell Wants To Be THE Knockout

When the show returns from another commercial break, an elaborate Indi Hartwell vignette airs, featuring a lot of photos of her wrestling fandom as a child and her showing off old TNA replica title belts and DVDs she's had for years. She talks about her goal of becoming not a Knockout, but The Knockout.

The Hardys Confronted By The Nemeth Brothers

Inside the Impact Zone, the iconic sounds of The Hardys entrance theme song hits and out comes the legendary brother duo of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy. They settle in the ring and Matt takes to the microphone first.

Matt talks about the connection they have always had with the fans, whom they call The Die-Hardy's. He then mentions how they lost the tag-team titles at TNA Rebellion, and haven't had a good past few weeks, either.

Matt vows that they will do what they have always done and fight, scratch and claw their way back to once again becoming TNA World Tag-Team Champions. Jeff Hardy takes the mic and reiterates that fact, but with quick impromptu song.

As they finish up, the theme for The Nemeth Brothers hits and out comes the reigning TNA World Tag-Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth. Ryan starts off, mocking The Hardys. "That was so touching!" He then taunts them for blowing it at TNA Rebellion.

"But don't worry guys, because my big brotherrrrr and I are gonna take the tag-team division to new heights." The crowd boos. Nic grabs the mic, "Shut up, we're talking." They boo louder. Nic says they have a plane to catch, so he's gonna continue, he doesn't care.

The Nemeths tell The Hardys that this is their place now. "We run TNA!" Ryan follows up and claims the two are the single greatest brother tag-team of all-time. Nic says he's feeling generous. He says at TNA Under Siege on May 23 in Canada, The Hardys can have their rematch.

Ryan says they can make it even better. They can make it a ladder match. The Nemeths then bring up how they forgot Jeff Hardy actually can't travel into Canada. They say never mind and attempt to walk off, but are stopped by Santino Marella's theme hits.

The TNA Director of Authority comes out and says he's not sure what type of shenanigans they think they're up to. He says Jeff can't travel to Canada, so it's gonna be like this. Next week it'll be Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth one-on-one.

At TNA Under Siege it'll be The Nemeths vs. Matt and a partner of his choosing for the tag-team title tilt. Jeff says he'll see Nic next week. The commentators hype up who Matt will pick as his mystery partner for TNA Under Siege.

Victoria Crawford vs. Brittnie Brooks

When the show returns from a commercial break, the theme for Victoria Crawford hits and out comes the former WWE Superstar known as Alicia Fox. On special guest commentary for this one is Robert Stone.

Already in the ring is Crawford's scheduled opponent, Brittnie Brooks. The bell sounds and things get officially off-and-running. Crawford immediately starts gobbling up Brooks.

She decks her straight out of the gate and then hits a back suplex into a bridge for a two-count. Crawford goes to work on her in the corner, but Brooks escapes. Brooks goes for a splash, but Crawford avoids it and hits an Axe Kick for the win.

Underwhelming to say the least. Once the match wraps up, Crawford gets on the microphone and talks trash until TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich comes out to confront her. They brawl and Tessa Blanchard joins the mix.

Santino Marella comes back out and announces that next week it will be Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford against Masha Slamovich and a partner of her choosing. Robert Stone says he'll pick for them. It will be WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons. The show heads into another break.

Match Result: Victoria Crawford defeats Brittnie Brooks

TNA International Championship (Dog Collar Match)

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young

Steve Maclin and Eric Young are shown strapped to separate dog collars with a big chain. Young does the big dramatic neck-pull like Roddy Piper vs. Greg Valentine at Starrcade many moons ago.

Matt Cardona is shown on special guest commentary alongside Hannifan and Rehwoldt for this match, as he will be in a four-way TNA International Championship Eliminator bout next week, and could very well be facing off against the winner of this one.

Young takes the early offensive lead over Maclin, and even uses the chain very early into the match, raking it into his forehead and near his eyes while standing on the middle rope. Maclin is already badly busted open and profusely bleeding all over the place. Bad.

Maclin rolls his bloody self to the floor, as Cardona talks on commentary about how bloody things have gotten already. Elijah is shown watching this unfold on a monitor backstage. Young whips an incredibly bloody Maclin with the chain.

Cardona comments about how this is too bloody and violent for him, and he's "The Death Match King." Cardona is choked with the chain near the ring post and the blood squirts out even more. The Northern Armory wipe some of the blood from Maclin onto each other's own faces. Disgusting.

Young rolls a blood-soaked Maclin back into the ring, and has a brief talk with The Northern Armory at ringside. As he does, Maclin recovers and hits a running dive through the ropes to take out all three guys. Young takes Maclin over the rope throat-first.

The show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the overwhelmingly bloody action continues in this high stakes Dog Collar match for the TNA International Championship. When the show returns, Maclin begins fighting back.

The champ, with blood still heavily flowing from his face, fights off Judas Icarus and Travis Williams, as they try to interfere again. He hangs one upside down in the corner while the other is seated, and hits a double spear in the corner. Maclin hits the K.I.A. on Young for the win.

Match Result: Steve Maclin defeats Eric Young to retain the TNA International Title