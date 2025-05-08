Rising Star CSJ Can't Stop Jamal Talks Learning from JTG, Winning IZW Title, Intergender Wrestling, Recent ROH Matches, more

Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: CSJ Can't Stop Jamal

Date: 05/08/2025

Your Host: James Walsh

There ain't no stoppin' Benjamin Shelton... I mean, Shelton Benjamin as his WWE theme song once said. But,there certainly is no stopping Jamal Starks. In fact, you Can't Stop Jamal! The rising Las Vegas native recently won gold in Arizona for Impact Zone Wrestling defeating Parada and then champion Evan Daniels in a 3 way match.

CSJ will defend his IZW Heavyweight Title against the very game challenge of Bryn Thorne who won the IZW Monster match, a Royal Rumble style match where the final 2 competitors face off in a 1 on 1 match. Thorne, a regular at Arizona wrestling shows, has the potential to upset the champion and walk away with what has typically been a male title. But, to do that, she will have to stop Jamal... And, well, we already made clear, you Can't Stop Jamal!

IZW Legends Never Die takes place on May 10th from Bullshooters in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on IZW's official Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/izwwrestlingaz

CAN'T STOP JAMAL:

On what winning the IZW Heavyweight Title means to him:

"It means a lot! I'm not even going to lie! Evan Daniels worked his ass of the entire run he had with this title. And, Parada put up a hell of a fight. But, it means a lot to me because it shows there is a lot of trust in me to carry this."

On how he got into pro wrestling:

"It sounds cliche but this is really all I've ever wanted to do. I started watching wrestling when I was about 8 years old. By 10, I had decided I want to be a wrestler! (laughs) Little did I know what I was getting into! But, I wouldn't have it any other way. I've waited for this my entire life."

On what wrestler inspired him:

"Believe it or not, the first wrestler I ever really got into was The Boogeyman. (laughs) It was actually SmackDown versus RAW 2007 that got me into wrestling. My neighbor had the game and I was over there playing it all the time. There was something about that character that stood out."

On being trained by former WWE Cryme Tyme star JTG:

"JTG actually taught me a lot. His brain for the business is extremely extensive. He honestly taught me how to slow down completely. He worked for WWE for like 10 years. So, it was really nice to have that guidance very early in my career. I was able to carry that from early on until now. I'm ony going to get more refined over time."

On how he got the name Can't Stop Jamal:

"It is funny because it started as an inside joke between me and some of the guys I was trained with. My first gear was a little sparkly. So, they were like, "You're like Michael Jackson!" (laughs) So, that is where the J came from. But, the other part of it was one of the guys said I was like Carlton from Fresh Prince of Bell Air. But, he didn't know that Carlton's last name on the show was Banks. He called him Smith. So, I was Carlton Smith Jackson! I knew Iked the CSJ. But, I couldn't figure out what it would stand for. One of them said, "Easy! Can't Stop Jamal!" I was like, "You're right!" (laughs)"

On the current indy scene:

"The scene is very exciting right now because everyone has a deep roster. And, you never know what big name is going to pop up where. It is great talking with the big names because it is not like they're going to not watch the shows. So, it is great to talk with them and to get nuggets of knowledge from each of them and applying their knowledge to my craft."

On if it is better to work wherever a ring is set up or to pick more reputable companies:

"Honestly, it is a little bit of both. It really just depends on where it is at and where you are physically and mentally. A lot of people don't want to talk about the mental aspect of this but it is a grind. So, there are times I get up and want to go on "Go Mode" and be on as many shows as I can. But, sometimes I know I have to take a step back and get rady for big things coming up. So, I'll take a few less bookings just so I can be at 100%."

On recently working with Ring of Honor:

"Oh, it was a great experience! I've actually been there twice now. The first time, it was myself and Dave Dutra against the Gates of Agony. And then, more recently, it was me and Alpha Zo versus Serpentico and Algelico. That was a lot of fun. We were able to shine a lot more. And, it was actually Angelico's return to wrestling. He had been out with an injury. So, it was nice to be able to share that moment with him."

On if he wants to sign with AEW/ROH:

"I'd like to go anywhere that can get me some good money! (laughs)"

On if he has a "18 month plan" the way CLAS, a prior guest of ours, does:

"I don't want to put a timeframe on it because if I don't hit that mark, it would be a mental hit. I try to take everything step by step as I go because everything in this business is always changing. Some things are always happening. One minute, something's hot, the next, it is not."

On wrestling Bryn Throne at IZW Legends Never Die this Saturday:

"I do a lot of intergender wrestling here in Las Vegas. I enjoy the changes in wrestling with the introduction of intergender wrestling over the past couple of years. I think it creates an opportunity not just for the women but for the men also to challenge themselves and forces them to have different types of matches than they're used to. It also is cool too because I see wrestling almost like a video game, like Street Fighter and you're not going to, you know. (James, the interviewer, says you won't hold back against Chun Li) Right! Anyone can win and you're not going to hold back. That ties back to my match Saturday with Bryn. She is absolutely a threat. After she won Monster and announced that she wants to face me, a lot of fans came up to me and said, "Bryn is going to kick your ass!" (laughs) It is a good progression for the business and it creates a lot of opportunities for all of us going forward."

On Bryn Thorne presenting a unique challenge:

"I've had the opportunity to share the ring with Bryn a few times before. She brings the fight for sure. But, on Saturday, I promise I'm going to win that match!"

On the "Last Mile" of Navajo Warrior as he step away from full time competition:

"He's created so much opportunity through creating IZW and how he brought people in. I was able to touch with him first at IZW Monster in 2023, that was my debut with the promotion. He gave me a chop! (laughs) He gave me that Navajo chop! And, let me tell you, that is not something to mess with!"

