TKO Reports $1.268 Billion in Q1 Revenue as WWE and UFC Deliver Strong Growth

TKO Group Holdings has unveiled impressive financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing the continued strength and global appeal of both WWE and UFC. The parent company of the two combat sports giants revealed a combined revenue of $1.268 billion — a 4% year-over-year increase — alongside a net income of $165.5 million, reinforcing its position as a dominant force in the sports and entertainment industry.

Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO, expressed optimism about the company’s trajectory, stating, “TKO is off to a good start in 2025 with both UFC and WWE delivering solid financial results. Given the strength and momentum of these businesses and no material change to our overall business outlook, we are raising our guidance.”

WWE’s contribution stood out, with revenue climbing to $391.5 million — a 24% rise from the $316.7 million recorded in Q1 2024. This growth was fueled in large part by a $30.5 million increase in media rights revenue, driven by the company's expanded global content deal with Netflix. WWE also posted a $26.1 million rise in live event earnings, boosted by a successful European tour leading into WrestleMania 41. As a result, adjusted EBITDA surged 38% to reach $193.9 million.

UFC also posted robust results, generating $359.7 million in revenue — a 15% increase from the $313 million reported in the same quarter last year. This growth stemmed from a $23.3 million uptick in live event and hospitality revenue, notably thanks to a marquee event in Saudi Arabia. Additional gains came from strong media rights and partnership deals, bringing UFC’s adjusted EBITDA to $227.4 million.

TKO also revised its full-year forecast upward. The company now expects total revenue between $4.49 billion and $4.56 billion, significantly higher than the earlier $3 billion estimate. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to land between $1.49 billion and $1.53 billion.

However, not all divisions saw growth. IMG, TKO’s global sports and fashion agency, recorded a $73.4 million decrease in revenue, bringing in $476.3 million for the quarter. The decline was attributed to changes in event production and marketing expenses.